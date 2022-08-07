EDIT: This version confirms that one of the engine trucks would not be in operation. The previous version referenced a station that is permanently closed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- One of the engines at the downtown fire station in Youngstown will be shut down Sunday.

Youngstown Fire Department said that fire engine truck 7, located at Station 1 in Youngstown will not be in operation today.

Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley said that the truck engine will be shut down until atleast 8 a.m. Monday morning. Chief Finley said that the other truck at the station, Ladder 22, is still operating as normal.

Chief Finley said that the closure is a result of two many staff members calling off sick.

People are advised to call 9-1-1 for emergencies.

YFD has been facing staffing issues often this year and has had to close stations in the last few months, with the most recent time being July 3.