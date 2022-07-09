HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Eagle Joint Fire District in Hubbard unveiled its first two ambulances for the city at a open house ceremony Saturday.

It’s the result of generous donations and work between the community, board and fire department.

Hubbard fire chief Ron Stanish said it’s a great addition for the community.

“It’s amazing, you know Hubbard needed this for quite some time and the way the community rallied together, it’s awesome,” Stanish said.

According to the chief, the new ambulances will cut down on EMS response time.