TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters from several departments in Trumbull County are teaming up with charity organization Live Like Lindsey, LLC to make sure children stay warm this winter.

Firefighters will be at several high school football games to “fill the boot” with donations benefiting the organization.

Live Like Lindsey is named after Lindsey Villanueva, who died from a brain aneurysm last year.

She started collecting coats for children in need back in 2018.

“To now have organizations reaching out — different pillars of the community asking how they can get involved — that’s huge, because every little bit honestly helps,” says Alissa Hallock, Lindsey Villanueva’s sister.

“Just to have … the local fire departments come and help us and reach out — we were pretty excited when they did,” says Tony Villanueva, Lindsey’s husband. “Just goes to show where we’re going to take this.”

On Friday, firefighters from Warren, Girard, Bazetta and Cortland will be at the Harding, Indians and Lakeview games collecting donations.

Warren and Howland firefighters will collect donations at the JFK game at Leopard Stadium on Oct. 14. Howland will also work to fill the boot at the Tigers game on Oct. 21.