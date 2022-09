FORT MYERS, FL. (WKBN) – Volunteers with the Calcutta Fire Department have arrived in Fort Myers to assist in storm relief efforts.

Courtesy: Randy Schneider

They are stationed at Station 17 with the Fort Myers Fire Department.

Randy Schneider has led the volunteer efforts. The group has also helped in other areas of the country that face catastrophic storm damage.

Hurricane Ian made its second landfall Friday as a Category 1 storm near Georgetown, South Carolina.