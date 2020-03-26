Local fire dept. releases YouTube manual on its safety precautions during pandemic

The Lordstown Fire Department recorded its procedures for keeping all the equipment uncontaminated

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One fire department in the Valley released a video on Wednesday showing how they’re keeping themselves and the public safe from COVID-19.

Firefighters from the Lordstown Fire Department recorded their procedures for keeping their life-saving materials uncontaminated and the process for sanitizing their vehicles onto YouTube.

Fire Chief Travis Eastham said it was easier for his department to record the process than to write a complicated manual.

It’s something he hopes other departments start doing for themselves.

“We’re just letting them know what we’re doing here. So if it’s something they’re interested in doing, they’re seeing how we’re doing it, and to get feedback from them if there’s something that we missed that we should be doing,” he said.

Chief Eastham hopes his YouTube video manual can make the residents of Trumbull County aware that their first responders are doing everything they can to keep them safe during the outbreak.