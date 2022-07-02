NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – New Waterford’s Fire and EMS departments are celebrating 90 years serving the community.

They are inviting the community to learn more about their day-to-day operations with live demonstrations.

This includes blood pressure checks, car extractions, water exercises and more.

It is a great opportunity to teach kids about safety in a fun way.

This is from 9 to dusk on Saturday. The demonstrations will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Then, there will be fireworks and a live band in the evening.

According to the New Waterford Fire Chief, there will be live demonstrations on car accidents, demonstrations on fire safety, information from EMTs and more.