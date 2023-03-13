COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local fire departments are among those receiving funding as part of a grant program.

State Rep. Monica Robb Blasdel announced the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry has made awards for its Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) Grant Program. The focus of the program is on providing support for rural fire departments.

Blasdel announced those that are receiving funding in the 79th District.

Locally, the Calcutta Volunteer Fire Department is receiving $10,000, while the Highlandtown Volunteer Fire Department is getting $9,780. Both departments are in Columbiana County.

The program aims to assist fire departments by providing them with more fire equipment, such as ATVs, PPE, wildfire slip-in units and UTVs.

“I look forward to seeing these allocations get our local fire departments equipped with the tools they need to do their jobs in keeping our areas safe,” said Robb Blasdel.

Fire departments located within ODNR Forestry Wildfire Protection Areas are eligible to apply for VFA grants of up to $10,000 each. These grants are designed to help departments acquire the equipment they may need to fight fires in rural areas.