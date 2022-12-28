COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal announced the recipients of the 2023 MARCS grant, featuring recipients in Columbiana, Lawrence, Mahoning, Mercer and Trumbull county.

The Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems grant, which totals $3.5 million, was awarded to 325 fire departments in 76 counties throughout Ohio.

“This is a highly-competitive selection process, so our emphasis has been on growing the MARCS program with the goal that one day every department in Ohio is on this communication system,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon. “Having first responders with these state-of-the-art radios improves emergency services for these counties, which increases the level of safety for the communities they protect.”

The local grant recipients are as follows:

Columbiana County:

Hanover Twp Volunteer Fire Department

Salem Fire Department

Winona Butler Fire Department

Lawrence County Ironton Fire Department

South Point Volunteer Fire Department

Elizabeth Twp Volunteer Fire Department

Lawrence Twp Volunteer Fire Department

Mahoning County Lowellville Fire Department

Sebring Fire Department

Struthers Fire Department

Damascus Volunteer Fire Department

New Middletown Village Fire Department

Cardinal Jt Fire District

Coitsville Volunteer Fire Department

Green Township Volunteer Fire Department

Mercer County Burkettsville Community Fire Department

Chickasaw Community Mutual Fire Co.

Coldwater Fire Department

Trumbull County Newton Falls Joint Fire District

Champion Township Fire Department

Johnston Volunteer Fire Department

Southington Volunteer Fire Department

Warren Township Fire Department

A complete list of 2023 grant recipients and award values can be found here.

The MARCS radio system allows first responders to seamlessly communicate, not only with each other but with other agencies responding to an incident.

MARCS radio system technology is advanced and the costs to acquire and operate can be significant. Priority funding goes to departments applying as part of a regional or county-wide effort.

The MARCS Grant is available annually to fire departments with service areas of 25,000 people or fewer and up to $50,000 per department is available through this grant.

This cycle, the State Fire Marshal received more than $7.7 million in requests for the $3.5 million in total available funding. The complete list of the 325 fire departments in 76 Ohio counties receiving MARCS Grants funding is available on the State Fire Marshal’s website.