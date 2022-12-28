COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal announced the recipients of the 2023 MARCS grant, featuring recipients in Columbiana, Lawrence, Mahoning, Mercer and Trumbull county.
The Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems grant, which totals $3.5 million, was awarded to 325 fire departments in 76 counties throughout Ohio.
“This is a highly-competitive selection process, so our emphasis has been on growing the MARCS program with the goal that one day every department in Ohio is on this communication system,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon. “Having first responders with these state-of-the-art radios improves emergency services for these counties, which increases the level of safety for the communities they protect.”
The local grant recipients are as follows:
Columbiana County:
- Hanover Twp Volunteer Fire Department
- Salem Fire Department
- Winona Butler Fire Department
Lawrence County
- Ironton Fire Department
- South Point Volunteer Fire Department
- Elizabeth Twp Volunteer Fire Department
- Lawrence Twp Volunteer Fire Department
Mahoning County
- Lowellville Fire Department
- Sebring Fire Department
- Struthers Fire Department
- Damascus Volunteer Fire Department
- New Middletown Village Fire Department
- Cardinal Jt Fire District
- Coitsville Volunteer Fire Department
- Green Township Volunteer Fire Department
Mercer County
- Burkettsville Community Fire Department
- Chickasaw Community Mutual Fire Co.
- Coldwater Fire Department
Trumbull County
- Newton Falls Joint Fire District
- Champion Township Fire Department
- Johnston Volunteer Fire Department
- Southington Volunteer Fire Department
- Warren Township Fire Department
A complete list of 2023 grant recipients and award values can be found here.
The MARCS radio system allows first responders to seamlessly communicate, not only with each other but with other agencies responding to an incident.
MARCS radio system technology is advanced and the costs to acquire and operate can be significant. Priority funding goes to departments applying as part of a regional or county-wide effort.
The MARCS Grant is available annually to fire departments with service areas of 25,000 people or fewer and up to $50,000 per department is available through this grant.
This cycle, the State Fire Marshal received more than $7.7 million in requests for the $3.5 million in total available funding. The complete list of the 325 fire departments in 76 Ohio counties receiving MARCS Grants funding is available on the State Fire Marshal’s website.