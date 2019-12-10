Local fire department trying to make holidays safer for community

There are plenty of things to worry about this time of year but here's what these firefighters are doing to help

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – What if all of your holiday packages could be delivered as safely as Santa delivers them? Bazetta Township is trying something new this year to make that happen.

This is the first year the Bazetta Township Fire Department is inviting residents to send their packages to the station. Chief Dennis Lewis said it’s in an effort to prevent package thefts over the holidays.

The fire department has gotten over 50 packages so far.

“It’s just to give back to the community,” Lewis said. “The community supports us as a fire department in Bazetta Township very well. This is our little way to give back to the community.”

He said he’s expecting more packages next week.

“Up to 50 pounds. Now we probably have had some that might have an excess of 50 pounds but we’re trying not to have couches or furniture delivered.”

December 23 is the last day to have your package delivered to the station.

The Leetonia Police Department is also accepting packages for its residents.

Stolen packages aren’t the only thing you should worry about during the holidays.

“You really should know about your electrical cords, your Christmas lights,” Lewis said. “Please make sure you put indoor…not outdoor, on your indoor Christmas tree.”

He also advises keeping real Christmas trees well-watered.

“A dry Christmas tree is very flammable,” Lewis said. “A lot of YouTube videos out there. See what a dry Christmas tree will do.”

Another big problem around this time of year? Candles.

“We know it’s a candle type of season. Please, please extinguish your candles and shut off all your lights before you leave for the night if you’re going out,” Lewis said.

You should also check all of your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they’re working.

Lewis said if you live in Bazetta Township and need a new smoke alarm, the fire department will give you one for free.