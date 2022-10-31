JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Department hosted a grab-and-go for trick-or-treaters on Monday. Kids came out dressed up in different costumes and got some goodies. First News reporter Jacob Thompson even found his Halloween costume there.

For Halloween, many kids decide to go as princesses or superheroes, but the Jackson Township Fire Department decided to help Thompson go as a firefighter.

From all around Jackson Township, kids went to the volunteer fire department for some extra candy.

“Families can pull into our parking lot and drive through. They can pick up their treats or they can walk through,” said Bat. Chief Brenda McDougal.

Along with the fire department, the Lakeview Assembly of God Child Care and the Jackson Milton PTA helped out.

All sorts of costumes were on display like Super Mario or a police officer. One kid decided an inflatable dinosaur was his costume.

“I don’t really want to spend any money and if you buy one costume, you really won’t have to spend any other money,” said trick-or-treater Noah Flamisch.

And you can imagine, a costume like that would need some getting used to.

“It’s kind of hard but now I’ve figured out how to run,” Flamisch said.

This is the third year of the grab-and-go. The department says they get about 100 kids each year.

Along with some s’mores, they also served up some smiles.

“This means a lot to us because we try to support our community as much as possible because our community supports us,” McDougal said.