PALMYRA, Ohio (WKBN) – A three-year-old boy is learning a big life lesson after fire officials say he lit a bag of garbage on fire in the middle of a garage when he was playing with his dad’s propane torch.

“We’re trying to make sure that he realizes that mommy and daddy can’t replace him and that’s the most important thing…that he could have been trapped in there,” said Chief Mark Garvin of the Palmyra Fire Department.

It happened at around 11:30 Monday morning in the 2100 block of Milton-Newton Road in Palmyra.

Palmyra Fire Chief Mark Garvin says this isn’t the first time the little boy cried wolf.

“Mommy said that he did that two days ago too said that there was a fire and there wasn’t any she came out and found the garage fully full of smoke,” continued the chief.

Fire crews from Palmyra, Milton Township and the Newton Falls Joint Fire District all responded. They were able to quickly put the fire out and prevent it from spreading to the actual structure.

“Could have been a whole different story we could have been here for a fatality of a three-year-old because he was in there playing with a propane torch,” said Chief Garvin.

Garvin says they had a deputy speak with the little boy in an effort to prevent something like this from happening again.

“The lesson is to try to keep him from playing with fire and to try to get him to stop now why he’s still young and that’s why we’re actually doing an intervention,” said Chief Garvin.