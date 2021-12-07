YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local filmmaker is getting ready to hit the big screen for the premiere of his new movie.

“Cam’s Story” is showing this Sunday at Movies 8 in Boardman. The red carpet event will begin at 6 p.m. The movie will be shown at 7 p.m.

The movie is about a couple working to overcome some financial difficulties. The couple, who owes money to a mobster, tries to think of ways to pay it back.

“We think of ways that we can make money to come up out of our situation, and we go into kind of a dream sequence of what we can do to make money,” said Dru Scott, filmmaker.

Scott says most of the scenarios are not great ideas, but the audience gets to see them play out in the movie.

Scott began working on the film in the spring of 2020, he said working through a pandemic was tough, but they worked through it.

Filmmaker Kwai Daniels also worked on the film as a producer and director.

The movie was filmed in Youngstown and features local talent such as Lisette Encarnacion who plays Scott’s wife in the film.

“I wanted it to be a hometown movie, so I wanted to make sure everybody was from here,” Scott said.

One of the actors, Chris Cordero, unexpectedly passed away during the filming of the movie. Scott said his death impacted the whole crew who was working side by side with him.

“He was a good guy, he was a hard worker, a talented individual, and you know it was unfortunate that he passed,” Scott said.

Scott said they were able to adjust the script in order to keep him in the movie, and Cordero’s family will all be attending the premier.

“It’s gonna have like a dedication at the end of the movie in regards to Chris Cordero,” Scott said.

Scott is hoping to eventually have the movie on several streaming devices, but for now, the Sunday premiere will be the only showing.

Anyone looking to get tickets to the show can contact Scott on his Facebook page.