Local farmers market returns after difficult 2020

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After a difficult year last summer, the Austintown Farmers Market is back and thriving.

There were over 30 vendors out at Wednesday evening’s event at Austintown Township Park.

The market is about halfway through its season, and organizers say business is on the same pace as 2019.

The market’s manager, Shannon Lehn, is happy to see the community supporting farmers and craftspeople, and she is confident the success will last for the rest of the summer.

“It’s so lovely because we’re able to be together again. We’re able to see each other’s faces and our vendors are more comfortable coming out. I’ve actually brought in a lot more vendors, a lot more craft vendors than we normally would because 2020 was so difficult for them,” Lehn said.

The market was moved this summer from Mondays to Wednesdays to give everyone a better chance to advertise.

The market is open from 5 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday through September 1 at Austintown Township Park.