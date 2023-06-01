WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren Farmers Market will return to the Valley this year, beginning next week and running through early October.

The market is located at Warren Community Amphitheatre and will feature vendors selling fresh, locally grown produce and a variety of homemade and handmade products.

The market will be held every Tuesday beginning June 6 through October 3, excluding July 4. The market runs from 3-6 p.m.

There will be live music by local performers on the porch of the historic Kinsman House and free tours of the historic home constructed in 1932 by General Simon Perkins.

For lists of upcoming vendors, visit the market’s Facebook page or website.