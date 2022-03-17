LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Celebrations have been going on across the Valley. Earlier on Thursday, a group of 40 people and their Jeeps gathered at Halliday’s Winery in Lake Milton to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day but also do some good.

What started as something good to do for others has transformed into somewhat of a tradition for the Stevens family.

“My husband signed up for it and my son was only two and he hated getting his haircut. At the time he decided, ‘Oh, well, dad’s getting his hair cut, I’m going to jump up and get my hair cut too,'” said Megan Stevens, Marek Stevens’ mom.

Ten years later and at least $10,000 raised, Marek and his dad have been raising money and shaving their heads for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

“For me being a kid, I don’t think it’s any different than an adult doing it. It’d be nice if more kids would get involved with it but it feels great to do it,” Marek said.

One in five children is diagnosed with cancer and the St. Baldrick’s Foundation raises money for childhood cancer research. People, like the Stevens family, collect donations with the promise to shave their heads to bring awareness to the disease.

“For the kids that have cancer to just, ya know, help them out and their family or for cancer research, help any way that we can,” Marek said.

This year, Marek and his dad helped out by raising $1,700.

“If we can do anything to help raise money for research to help one child, that’s what we’re here to do,” Megan said.

Over the past few years, members of the Stevens family have enlisted the help of their local Jeep club to help raise money. For the past few years, they’ve all gathered at Halliday’s Winery on St. Patrick’s Day to get together to celebrate the holiday, the good they did and shave some heads.

“It’s become a tradition for us on St. Patrick’s Day for sure because for the past 10 years, this is what we’ve been doing, so it’s been a lot of fun. We’re raising money and we’re having a lot of fun doing it,” Megan said.

They’ve made a lot of memories doing this over the years. For Marek, his favorite was meeting a kid who benefits from the work St. Baldrick’s does.

“It was a long time ago but he had cancer and his name was Colby and I got to meet him and we both had bald heads together on that day so it was pretty cool to see him,” Marek said.

After the head shaving, games like musical chairs were played and competitions for the best decorated and greenest Jeep were held to cap off another St. Patrick’s Day.