Local families spend Black Friday finding the perfect Christmas tree

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Some families spent their Black Friday shopping, while others are already looking toward the next holiday.

“It’s kind of the kick to Christmas for us right after Thanksgiving,” said Jolyn Jackson.

Hundreds of people went out to Pioneer Trails Tree Farm in Poland to find the perfect Christmas tree.

“We love to see those families go out into the field and make those traditions,” said Matthew Perdulla, owner of the tree farm.

The farm has over 40,000 trees to choose from. For some families, it’s a tradition that’s been going on for decades and one that’s been passed down for generations.

“This is our 32nd year bringing all four kids out here to cut a tree down and now we’re bringing grandchildren out,” said Joe Cantanzriti from Boardman.

Seven year-old Ethan Williams has gone every year since he was born.

“I got to pull the tree all the way to the road,” said Williams.

Finding that perfect tree is the reason everyone was there, but it’s family that brings them all together.

“Normally, just going out with my family because I love just hanging out with the family. I think it’s a fun experience,” said Destiny Richard from Lowellville.