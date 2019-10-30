Local faith-based clothing store giving back to the community for holidays

A portion of the proceeds from every sale goes directly to its non-profit organization, the Love’s Perfect Gift Foundation.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local faith-based clothing store is using its proceeds to give back to the community.

Love’s Perfect Gift is located on Market Street in Boardman. It sells men’s and women’s apparel.

A portion of the proceeds from every sale goes directly to its non-profit organization, the Love’s Perfect Gift Foundation.

“We just want to be able to give back, help and to do God’s will,” said Shawanna Moore, an employee at the store.

The store and the foundation were both started in April of this year.

From noon to 5 p.m. November 23, the foundation will be giving away 250 turkeys to help families in need in time for the holidays.

To receive a turkey, you just have to stop into the store and ask for a voucher. The store will begin passing the vouchers out, beginning November 1 until it runs out.

“We thought that this would be a great way to start off our non-profit giving away, by giving away turkeys. So that way, you know, the holiday season may be a bit more enjoyable for some that are less fortunate,” Moore said.

In addition to the turkey giveaway, the store will also be holding a free gospel concert the following day.

Special guest Tasha Page-Lockhart will be performing. Page-Lockhart was the winner of BET Sunday Best, season six. Some local artists will also perform.

The concert will take pace November 24, at 6 p.m. at the Youngstown Metro Assembly Church located at 2530 South Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44502. It is free and open for all to attend.

Moore says this is the first of many giveaways and events that he Love’s Perfect Gift Foundation will be hosting.

Anyone wishing to donate to the turkey giveaway can do so by making a purchase at the store, located at 6810 Market St. Ste 102, Youngstown, OH 44512.