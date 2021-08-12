Local fairs dodge severe weather, kick off festivities

(WKBN) – The afternoon’s severe weather couldn’t stop two local fairs from getting underway Thursday in Trumbull County.

The 36th Annual Warren Italian-American Festival started after taking last year off due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The festivities started at 4 p.m. Thursday, just before the storms moved through Trumbull County.

Organizers needed to scramble to get the night’s events into new venues. They are also hopeful things will pick up later this weekend with better weather.

“Between the wind and the rain, it was just hard getting things going. We had to change the tiny kings and queens pageant from the stage to the beer tent,” said Carol Ficeti, president of the festival committee.

Events scheduled throughout the festival include a bocce tournament, a morra tournament on Saturday, a parade on Sunday and musical acts all weekend.

The festival resumes Friday at 11 a.m. and runs through Sunday.

The Cortland Street Fair also started Thursday night at 6 p.m. while dodging the evening’s thunderstorms.

The festivities closed down Main Street between Routes 5 and 46.

The fair is a little later this year than in past years due to the late lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

Live music and food vendors line Main Street.

The street fair is a chief fundraiser for the Cortland Lions Club and normally serves as a reunion for Lakeview High graduates and former Cortland residents.