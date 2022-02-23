(WKBN) – With tax season in full swing, many Americans can be expecting to receive refunds from the IRS, but what to do with the money is often a big question.

Ra’Cole Taltoan is an accountant and often helps people navigate through tax season.

“A lot of people over the last couple of years, once they get that money back if they get a refund, they wanna start businesses or repair their credit or do something that is beneficial to their personal livelihood,” she said.

Taltoan said this hasn’t always been her experience when helping clients, but she is happy to see a shift in how many people want to invest their money.

There are also other ways to make sure your tax money goes to good use, she says.

“If you have children, you may wanna invest in some type of savings account for them… Go and pay for your insurance for the whole year, so when it’s due again, it’s this time of the year and you’ll have the money… Purchase some gas cards, put them to the side… I also encourage them to pay their rent or utilities up for at least three to six months,” she said.

Accountant Latrice Fitzpatrick, the founder of Virtiserv, said she always suggests spending money in a way that can make more money.

“If you receive a $2,500 tax refund, take that and purchase a lawn mower. Cut grass as a side hustle. Charge $50 per yard and cut 50 yards every month for three months. You do that, then you just made $7,500 back on the $2,500 lawnmower,” she said.

She said while it’s definitely important to save, she feels it’s more important to know how to flip or double your money.

Not everyone gets back thousands of dollars, though. Some people may get a return of a couple of hundred dollars or less. Both Taltoan and Fitzpatrick agree there are still ways to benefit.

“You can pay off debt, any amount that can contribute to lowering your liabilities is beneficial,” Fitzpatrick said.

“Prepare for the next year… Sit down and talk to your employer. Make sure your W-4 forms are filled out correctly, that you’re not over-claiming dependents, that you’re not under-claiming,” Taltoan said.

Fitzpatrick said it’s also important to track where you spend your money throughout the year, especially if you’re a business owner.

Taltoan owns a financial business called Rockbrook Business Services, LLC. She said she works with clients to help them make sound financial decisions.

“We do credit repair, payroll, bookkeeping, so we’re more than taxes,” she said.

Taltoan said one other suggestion she has for tax money is to buy life insurance.

Fitzpatrick regularly posts financial advice and tips on her Instagram account for anyone who may need assistance.