YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Even without the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, energy prices in this country have been skyrocketing for months.

Head of Lyden Oil Company Paul Lyden said he’s seen the increases since November.

“We have had price increases of upwards over 120% since last November on lubricants,” he said.

Now, Lyden said he worries an already bad situation is going to get worse.

“President Biden has already come out and told Americans that there’s gonna be problems in the United States – and you’re gonna feel it if Russia invades,” he said.

Lyden said that could push crude oil prices up at least $10 a barrel, over the $100 mark.

It costs producers around $30 – $35 a barrel to get oil and gas out of the ground and to market, eventually making its way to gas stations. As the price per barrel keeps growing, it’s already a producer’s market.

“The Russians are happy, the Iranians are happy, the Saudi Arabians are happy, the Iraqis, the Kuwaitis, the Venezuelans…” Lyden said.

Although the Biden Administration has threatened to impose sanctions if Ukraine is invaded, Lyden thinks the only ones that will be effective will be those that hurt Russia’s ability to supply oil and natural gas to Europe.

“Even if they cut ties with Russia, we could be able to pick up here in the United States. We could be able to pick up a good portion of that demand,” he stated.

Lyden says the White House would also need to lift restrictions and invest in American producers, allowing them to meet the global demand. He said that’s something he doesn’t think this administration is willing to do.