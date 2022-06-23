(WKBN) — Thursday, temperatures cooled down a bit, but more heat is on the way. For some, it may affect their heart. First News talked to an expert and learned how hot temperatures are a factor on your heart.

Yesterday’s temperatures got into the 90s. It’s looking like that may happen again this weekend.

It can feel quite taxing being out in the heat all day, especially when getting active.

Heat usually causes blood pressure to rise. This is because one’s body is trying to radiate its own heat which causes a faster heart rate.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women taking more than 600,000 lives each year. The heat only adds stress to our most vital organ.

“People who have heart issues and, you know, they get dizzy, they can get lightheaded, they could have orthostatic, which is the blood pressure, not for some reason, because when you sweat too much, the pressure drops. That can lead you to get dizzy,” said Sharon Regional Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Sabeeh Siddiqui, M.D.

So what if you’re stuck out in the heat? Maybe your job keeps you outside all day and you don’t get many breaks from the sun.

“Fluids are very important. But if you get too much of a symptom issue, you can try to lay down your legs up to kind of help this, you know, if it happens to you,” said Dr. Siddiqui.

Dr. Siddiqui also recommends limiting caffeine and alcohol consumption when it’s hot. He also says taking time in the shade is essential.

It can help restore your body temperature and energy.