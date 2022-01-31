(WKBN) – At just 30 years old, former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst died by suicide when she jumped from a Manhattan apartment building. Her tragic death has since been shedding a light on mental health awareness.

“I think one thing it tells us clearly that, you know, suicide could affect anybody. If you look at somebody, you think, ‘Oh, this young lady is successful and she just graduated law school.’ I understand and you know what, why would she want to take her life? … But we don’t know internally what she was feeling,'” said Duane Piccirilli, executive director of the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

According to a 2022 report by Mental Health America, nearly 50 million Americans experienced mental illness in 2019. It also states that between 2011 and 2012, 4.58 percent of Americans reported having thoughts of suicide.

“Well, suicide isn’t really having to do with taking your life. Suicide, are people that are in a lot of emotional pain and they’re suffering, and they’re in so much pain, the only thing they’re thinking about is, ‘How am I going to stop this pain?'” he said.

Piccirilli said one of the most important things a person can do if someone around them mentions suicide or hurting themselves is to take them seriously.

“If someone’s talking about taking their lives, you gotta take it serious,” Piccirilli said.

Piccirilli says oftentimes, when a person takes their life it was not their first attempt or first time considering suicide. He also says it’s important to seek help, for yourself or for someone else who may be experiencing this.

“If somebody says they’re depressed and they wanna end their life and please don’t tell anybody, that’s when you absolutely tell somebody,” Piccirilli said.

It is common that a person struggling with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts may not bring it up on their own, but Piccirilli says it’s OK to ask.

“Just say to them, ‘Are you thinking about hurting yourself? Are you thinking about taking your life?’ And you’re absolutely not gonna put it in their head. It’s already there if it’s there… Starting the conversation, that’s important,” he said.

There are some signs you can look for if you think a loved one may be dealing with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts. Piccirilli said these could be some of the signs to look out for:

Change in eating habits

Isolation

Trouble sleeping

Loses interests in hobbies or school

Begins to give away belongings

Prepares for death, such as writing a will or making arrangements

Has attempted suicide before

Increase in alcohol or drug use

Has recently experienced tragic loss

“If someone’s thinking about taking their life that they reach out and talk to someone because there’s a solution. Things will get better, I guarantee things will get better,” he said.

If you or someone you know is struggling and needs help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or the Help Hotline locally at 330-747-2696 or by dialing 211.