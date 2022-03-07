(WKBN) – A local organization with the mission to spread awareness and raise funds for pediatric brain tumors is in its final week of ticket sales for an upcoming event.

The Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation has its “An Evening of Joy” event on March 19.

The organization has held various events throughout the Valley but this one is the first of its kind for the group.

It will be a night filled with dinner, dancing, auctions and most importantly, awareness.

The foundation believes this night will give an inside look into what its money goes to.

“We have to raise awareness on the underfunding of cancer and we have to help people understand, and that’s what this night is for. It’s Melina fashion, but it’s really to understand what we’re fighting for, what our cause is and where our money is going,” said Michelle Edenfield, co-founder of the Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation.

Tickets are available until this Friday. They can be purchased by clicking here.