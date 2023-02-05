NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday is the official end of the Chinese New Year.

The Eastern Buffett in Niles commemorated the end of the fifteen-day celebration. A traditional Chinese Dragon Dance was performed to bring good luck and good crops into the new year.

Members from the Coiling Dragon Kung-Fu Studio played traditional music, too.

“Raising cultural awareness, especially Chinese culture getting a positive thrust nowadays for that. And it’s great for the community too,” said Mark Lee Pringle, coach of Coiling Dragon Kung-Fu Studio in Girard.

More than 50 people were there.