Local esthetician, surgeon explain how the pandemic has actually helped business

Many people are seeing opportunities to get procedures and facials done that weren't available before

(WKBN) – While other businesses are struggling during the pandemic, local estheticians and plastic surgeons have actually seen an increase in visits.

That’s thanks to Zoom, extra cash from stimulus checks and because mask-wearing has provided coverage during the healing process after a procedure.

Dr. Richard D. Gentile, the director of Facial Plastic and Aesthetic Laser Center in Boardman and Akron, said they have seen an uptick in invasive procedures like facelifts, eye lifts and rhinoplasties, causing their surgical numbers to go up, which he finds surprising.

“Time off is a major indicator of a patient’s willingness to have surgery. If they can’t get time off, they don’t feel like they have time to recover,” Dr. Gentile said. “Because of many people working from home, time off is no longer hardly an issue, and we’ve never faced that before.”

Jennifer Kurz, owner and esthetician at Advanced Skin Spa in Poland, thinks they have seen an increase of business because people aren’t traveling, shopping or dining out as much. That gives them extra income to indulge in the relaxing spa services that their industry offers.

At her location, they have mostly seen an increase in facial treatments that people put off when the pandemic started.

“I think that the pandemic has definitely, it’s been a downer for a lot of us. We’re stressed out; it’s really made us focus on ourselves because we are at home looking at ourselves all day long, so I feel like that has increased for spa services and facial treatments,” Kurz said.

Each business serves men and women, and Dr. Gentile said about 30 to 40% of clients have been male, whereas in the past it’s less than 20%.

“We’re seeing patients in their 20s,” Dr. Gentile said. “Usually we wouldn’t see them until the 50s.”

Kurz also said they’ve seen an increase in their online sales, which has helped. They are also helping more people that suffer from irritation caused by mask-wearing.

“We made recommendations and actually created a mini-facial for them to be able to do at home to keep up with their skincare,” Kurz said.

Being appointment-only has also put clients at ease because they know they won’t be around a big crowd and that everything will be clean, she said.