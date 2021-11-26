Local entrepreneurs prepare for Small Business Saturday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Black Friday shopping comes to a close tonight, another day of holiday shopping begins, Small Business Saturday. We found out how some local entrepreneurs are prepping.

Small shops across the Valley are stocked up and ready for this weekend’s continued shopping extravaganza.

“We usually celebrate the whole week. It’s typically pretty busy but with COVID happening, everything has changed. I really don’t know what to expect,” said Brittney Bradley, owner of B’s Boutique.

The boutique is located on Market Street in Boardman, but Bradley says she’s not the only business in the room.

“The Black cultural habitat is collaborating with other small businesses in the community who don’t have a storefront,” Bradley said.

Other small businesses rent space in her shop as a way of launching their brands.

“Those who are not as known or as seen. We’ve been open for five and a half years so we have consistent store traffic,” Bradley said.

Shakirah Bowers is one of those small business owners. She opened her new beauty vending machine called Color Me Beauty on Black Friday.

“I used to be a college student and I started my hair extension company just to pay the bills,” Bowers said.

She started in 2017 but had the idea to sell her products out of a vending machine when she was brainstorming how to help the homeless.

“I’ve always had the dream of owning my own vending machine,” Bowers said. “Our goal is that as we continue to grow and continue to add more machines, we’ll always take a few of the proceeds to eventually purchase a machine to start our non-profit organization for feeding the homeless.”

That dream is finally coming true this holiday shopping season.

For any of you other small business owners just getting started out there, Bradley has some advice.

“Continue to step into your creative juices and stay consistent and keep believing in your dream because it’s possible,” Bradley said.