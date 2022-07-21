BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley is remembering a local entertainer who died after a long battle with cancer.

Steve Fazzini passed away Wednesday at his home in Boardman.

For years, he performed at church festivals, nursing homes and private events.

Mahoning County Commissioner Anthony Traficanti said he’s known Fazzini since he was in the 7th grade.

“He never looked like he was struggling with his health because he always had that strong voice. He was singing the Dean Martin songs, the Sinatra songs, and I had no idea that this would have ever happened to him,” Traficanti said.

In a Facebook post, Barbara Fazzini said her husband learned he had stage 4 renal cancer three years ago, but said he continued performing, never canceling a show because of his illness until only recently.

Steve Fazzini was 60 years old.