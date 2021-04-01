Local engineers are hopeful for Biden’s infrastructure money but worry about red tape

The engineers admit one big wish would be eliminating many of the restrictions now in place on infrastructure projects

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If the feds were to give him more money as part of President Biden’s $2.3 trillion Infrastructure Bill, one of Columbiana County Engineer Bert Dawson’s priorities would be expanding the county garage, parts of which are 80 years old.

Even though some of his trucks can’t even fit inside, he’s never had the funds for an addition.

There’s also an EPA sewer project in Hanoverton that needs more money to complete.

“Just a matter of how far the money goes,” Dawson said.

Besides those projects, there would be paving of Calcutta-Smith Ferry Road between Route 11 and the state line, but Dawson, who’s been in office more than 50 years, said money alone isn’t the solution.

“The problem is there’s so much permitting required today. As Obama found out, there is no such thing as a ‘shovel ready project’ out there that funding is the only issue,” Dawson said.

Local engineers say there is plenty of red tape in the form of studies and reports that have to be made. Dawson points to a bridge replacement in Beavercreek State Park that took 14 years from concept to completion.

“I think the project almost tripled in cost in that 14 years,” he said.

In Trumbull County, engineer Randy Smith says there are ten bridges he’d replace if he had the funds.

In Mahoning County, the Rosemont Road Bridge in Jackson Township is in need of work along with half a dozen other bridges listed as the worst in the county.

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti has a binder of projects but wonders what strings would be attached if money was available to fix them all.

“If they threw a bunch of money out this year and said there’s a 20% local match, well, we didn’t allocate for that last year. I don’t know where we would find that money,” Ginnetti said.

The engineers admit one big wish would be eliminating many of the restrictions now in place on infrastructure projects. Otherwise, they say it would be years before any of them can be done.