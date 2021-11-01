Local employers find success in hiring workers with disabilities

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After WKBN 27 First News aired a story about businesses connecting job opportunities with workers who have disabilities, more employers have hired workers.

Since that report, an additional 12 clients with the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities have been connected with jobs, and 12 more are ready to be hired.

Marlena Timmerman is one of those workers who found employment through the program. She folds towels at D&D Industrial Services in Boardman. She bought a new purse with her first paycheck. It’s a Dooney and Burke.

“That’s all I heard about until she got her first paycheck,” said Kim Riggs, Timmerman’s job coach.

Riggs said Timmerman caught on quickly to folding gowns, towels and fitted sheets.

“She was awesome,” Riggs said.

Joe Buchanan hired Timmerman in August. He said she was a “breath of fresh air.”

“We saw an ad on TV. I think it was yours (WKBN), actually,” Buchanan said. “A week later, we had a group of folks here interviewing, and it just kind of exploded from there.”

Buchanan hired seven other employees in addition to Timmerman.

“It’s a simple task, but it needs to get done correctly and accurately. Let me tell you, she’s very accurate,” Buchanan said.

As for Timmerman, she loves her job and is saving up for her next big purchase.

Businesses with open positions can contact the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities for more information at 330-797-2825.