YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local fast-food restaurants are hosting hiring events this week.

McDonald’s restaurant on Fifth Avenue in Youngstown is holding its hiring event Thursday, June 1 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The Midlothian Boulevard location is holding a hiring event Saturday, June 3 also from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All interested applicants will receive on-the-spot interviews on both days.

Both hiring events will provide opportunities to connect McDonald’s with applicants in the area, while also providing an opportunity for potential candidates to meet members of the restaurants’ teams and learn more about existing opportunities.