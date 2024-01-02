(WKBN) – The year 2023 was a busy year for emergency responders, with multiple departments across the area seeing a surge in the number of calls.

The spike in activity is putting a strain on first responders, according to several local emergency services officials.

Braceville Township Fire Chief Todd Garland fears what could be on the horizon.

“We’ve reached a breaking point in Trumbull County,” he said.

“Worst case scenario is people are going to call 911 and nobody is going to be able to come.”

The Braceville Fire Department is one of several across the area that have seen a steady increase in the number of calls. The department had 612 in 2023 — that’s 150 more than the previous year.

In Girard, the numbers paint a similar picture, with more than 2,400 calls for service.

Poland emergency services saw 2,163 in 2023, over 300 more calls from the previous year.

Meantime, Chief Mark Pitzer with the Boardman Fire Department suggests that the area’s aging population is part of the issue.

“Our area is becoming older. Our population is aging. As people get older, their services, especially on the EMS side, increase,” he said.

Those added runs can cause a strain financially, according to Chief Garland.

“Obviously, our need has increased 30 percent per year, and our income hasn’t gone up,” he said.

Departments like Braceville walk a fine line. Grants help offset some funding issues, but a majority of those are for equipment, which is also rising in cost.

Recruiting workers also comes with some challenges, according to Chief Garland.

“It’s hard to get younger people into this field… A lot of responsibility for not a lot of money,” he said.

To account for whatever staffing shortages there may be, Trumbull County takes advantage of a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.

The system allows departments to share resources and try to make the most out of every penny they have.