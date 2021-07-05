Local emergency responders pay tribute to tow truck driver hit in Cincinnati, remind drivers: ‘Move over’

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday in Cincinnati, a tow truck driver was injured after being hit while putting a vehicle onto the back of his truck. On Monday night, truck drivers and emergency responders around Youngstown did their part asking drivers to move over.

Trucks with lights flashing were lined up just before dark on the overpass of Route 46 and Interstate-80 in Austintown.

Their goal was to bring awareness to Ohio’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers to move over for all roadside workers and vehicles with flashing lights.

It a driver can’t move over, the law requires them to slow down.

“One operator is killed every six days in North America, so it is a common occurrence unfortunately. I don’t know if they know about it, if they care about it or if they’re just distracted in their vehicle and they just don’t see us doing our duties on the side of the road,” said Wrecker Operator Paul Ghrist.

The move over law applies to all stationary vehicles with flashing lights, including law-enforcement officers, emergency responders and road construction, maintenance and utility crews.

The law applies to all roadways and highways in the state, and fines are doubled for failing to comply with it.