BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Students from Boardman’s three elementary schools banded together to bring something special for others this holiday season. They collected toys, food and cold-weather gear to help families in their community.

Toys for Tots has been a tradition at Stadium Drive Elementary, and this year, they collected over 200 toys for the Marine Corps campaign that delivers toys to local families.

West Boulevard Elementary partnered with Saint Charles Church to collect box loads of nonperishable food items, including their own favorites like macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and pasta in all shapes and sizes. The students also helped load the boxes into Principal Alphonse Cervello’s pickup truck to deliver to the annual “Martha’s Cupboard” food drive at the church.

“A sincere thank you to Mr. Cervello and the students at West Boulevard School for helping to make it possible for Martha’s Cupboard to distribute food to 90 families on our Dec. 21 food giveaway,” said Dean Wilson, coordinator of Martha’s Cupboard at St. Charles Church. “You helped make many people’s Christmas a little merrier!”

Robinwood Lane Elementary filled a Christmas Tree from top to bottom, with mittens, hats and other cold-weather gear. Robinwood’s “Mitten Tree” has been a tradition, and the items collected supply elementary school families who may need a little extra help to keep everyone warm this winter.