NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A local elementary school is helping families save their dollars by providing free school supplies.

Jackson-Milton Elementary School has been providing free school supplies to students for about six years.

The PTA holds events throughout the year to raise money for the supplies.

Elementary kids show up on the first day of school with school supplies already in the classroom. Even the teachers receive classroom supplies from the fundraising.

“They don’t have to worry about spending the money. A number of families in our district have multiple kids. So they don’t need to worry about their three and four kids and getting all the supplies,” said Abbey Fishtorn, School Supply Project for Jackson-Milton.

Jackson-Milton Elementary School plans to continue providing free school supplies each year.