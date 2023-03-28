YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One local school is continuing its tradition of collecting snacks for the Rescue Mission.

Jackson Milton Elementary School started the snack drive in 2017 for “Kindness Month,” and it has continued for six years straight, donating over 6,000 snacks since the beginning.

This is all thanks to Ms. Corinne Tomaino, a first grade teacher at the school.

This year, her students and the entire elementary school have collected 1,400 snacks but believe they can reach 1,500 snacks to donate.

“I want the students to show kindness to our class, school, community, and outside our

community. I knew that the Rescue Mission often needed donations of items in the past and decided to support the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley for the ‘outside community’ we learn about,” said Tomaino.

The students even made their own posters to hang around the school in hopes of collecting more donations.

“I love how she chooses to educate the children by having me share about who the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley helps. It’s wonderful to see her class helping children staying here at the Mission. This gives them such a great understanding of the community,” expressed Rescue Mission Ambassador Crystal Eckman.