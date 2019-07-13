Local educators nominated for Ohio Teacher of the Year

A panel will interview each of the finalists to choose Ohio's Teacher of the Year

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – Two local teachers have been nominated for Ohio’s 2020 Teacher of the Year award.

David Murduck (Champion Middle School) and Tiffany Lewis (Volney Rogers Elementary, Youngstown City Schools) are in the running for the Ohio Department of Education honor.

School administrators, fellow educators, parents, students and community members nominated teachers for this award.

One teacher was selected from each of Ohio’s 11 board of education districts.

A panel will interview each of the finalists to choose Ohio’s Teacher of the Year. That person will be honored this fall.