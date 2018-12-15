Local economist discusses GM Lordstown and decline of manufacturing jobs

(WKBN) - President Trump continues to have strong words for GM CEO Mary Barra after negotiations with several Ohio lawmakers seemingly failed to sway the company's layoff plans.

The president continued his attack on Thursday during a network news interview, saying Barra is making a mistake by idling five plants, including Lordstown.

"To tell me a couple weeks before Christmas that she's going to close in Ohio and Michigan, not acceptable to me, and she's either going to open fast or somebody else is going in. General Motors will not be treated well," Trump said.

The push to keep GM Lordstown plant continues in the Valley.

UAW Local 1112 President Dave Green discussed President Trump's remarks on Thursday. He said words do not mean as much as actions.

"He was telling people, 'Don't sell your house.' Well, now people have to sell their house. We haven't seen all these factories getting work. We've only seen them closing up," Green said.

"Ohio's going to replace these jobs in like two minutes," Trump said.

According to local economists, that may not be the case.

Tod Porter is chair of the Economics Department at Youngstown State University.

He said it is important to realize that there has been a long term decline in manufacturing jobs nationwide.

"No matter who's president, no matter what treaty we sign, there's been a long term secular decline in the percentage of the labor force in manufacturing and a lot of that has to do with productivity increase," Porter said.

This is mostly due to robotics. Green said he realizes this, and he's not just worried about his workers.

"It's not just GM. We've lost the K-Mart distribution center, which will be idling in February. Those were people that had real jobs and now have nowhere to go," said Green.

"There's the hope that you'd be able to maintain those jobs and some jobs will always be there, but you have to recognize that that really is a shrinking part of the labor market," Porter said.

Porter also spoke about Trump's harsh words for GM's Mary Barra.

"It's not clear to me what policy actions he could take that would bring jobs specifically to the Youngstown area at this point, and whether it would be a good precedent to have a president kind of dictating how a company runs."