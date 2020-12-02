Local dry cleaner gets state help for environmental upgrades

LaFrance Cleaners is getting $100,000 in bond financing and a $20,000 grant from the Ohio Air Quality Development Authority

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A long-time local name in dry-cleaning in the Valley is getting help from the state to make environmentally friendly upgrades.

LaFrance Cleaners is getting $100,000 in bond financing and a $20,000 grant from the Ohio Air Quality Development Authority. The money will be used to replace aging dry-cleaning equipment, which will eliminate the use of perchloroethylene (PERC), a known carcinogen. It will also allow the use of new, more environmentally conscious solvents.

LaFrance has is a third-generation business based in Youngstown with a central production facility, two stores and seven pickup and delivery routes.

“I want to thank the OAQDA for making it possible for us to upgrade our technology to eliminate the use of PERC at our dry-cleaning plant,” said Stephen Weiss, owner of LaFrance Cleaners. “They were easy to work with and helped us throughout the application process.”

The equipment replacement will allow LaFrance to continue to service its customers while providing a safer environment for its employees.

