NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A drive-through food giveaway planned on Saturday aims to feed 1,500 families in the New Castle area.

Jubilee Ministries International Nourishing Others Well-being Project, along with The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania, is sponsoring the giveaway.

It will take place from 8-11 a.m. Saturday at The Towne Mall in Cascade Galleria Plaza, located at 200 South Jefferson St. in New Castle.

Each family will receive a box containing the following, loaded directly into their vehicle:

Milk

A variety of fresh produce

Shelf-stable groceries

The vehicle line will form at the intersection of West Washington and the Columbus Interbelt.

For more information about the event, visit The NOW Project of Western Pennsylvania Food Distribution on Facebook or the Jubilee Ministries International website.

All boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.