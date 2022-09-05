WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local drive-in theater has to close early for the season due to flooding.

The Skyway Drive-In in Warren posted to their Facebook page Sunday evening that their concession stand had flooded.

As a result, the theater will not be open Monday for Labor Day.

The flooding brings an early close to the season for the drive-in theater, but it will reopen for the last two weekends of October for a haunted trail and other fall activities.

The flooding at the theater comes in addition to lots of flooding throughout the Valley from severe weather.