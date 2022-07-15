BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The “Galley Boys” are already being cooked at Swensons in Boardman.

The new restaurant is holding six pre-opening events that are by invitation only or have been pre-sold.

It’s a way for the 75 workers to practice their “sprint and smile” approach, serving fresh meals at your car window.

Swensons is holding fundraisers for Boardman and Poland athletics this weekend.

The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. on Monday for everyone.

It will be open until 1 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and a half-hour longer on Fridays and Saturdays.