WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Although the weather doesn’t feel like it’s time, the Elm Road drive is opening next weekend.

The drive-in has been part of the valley for 72 years.

Details about what’s playing can be found on their Facebook page .

The drive-in is also hiring for multiple positions. You can apply on their website.

The Elm Road Drive in will reopen next Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2.