Local dress shop comes up with creative way to use prom dresses this year

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – A local dress shop has come up with a creative way of disposing of old prom dresses.

Diva Donations is located in North Lima.

Typically, around this time of year, the shop will see girls coming in for prom and homecoming dresses.

However, with COVID-19 putting a halt to that, Kristin Bodendorfer came up with an idea for a different type of prom. She calls it a Bootiful Prom.

She says the idea came to her as she was cleaning out old dresses and trying to figure out what to do with them.

For a donation of your choosing, you can stop by and grab a scarecrow prom kit from Diva Donations.

They’ll provide the wood, a dress and instructions. Then, it’s up to you to dress up your scarecrow for prom as creatively as you can.

“We’re inviting families, clubs, businesses, organizations, groups. We want you all to come and go crazy with your prom scarecrow. Make it as silly or as serious as you want to,” said Bodendorfer.

Once you dress up your scarecrow, you can take a picture of it and post it to their Facebook page.

From there, the community will vote for prom king and queen, and the winner will get a pizza party.

Diva Donations will be open to pick up kits every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

