YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Miss Ohio All-Star Princess Pageant has been going on for more than a decade, but it’s not well-known to people outside of the drag performance community.

Saturday night at Club Switch they crowned this year’s winner for Miss Youngstown All-Star Princess.

“I was a Rue Paul Drag Race superfan and I never thought I’d be able to do drag because I’m a woman, and I didn’t think you could do that,” said runner-up Kelsey Swanson.

Swanson goes by Josie Grossie on-stage and has been doing drag for the last three years.

“Drag is a huge form of art and self-expression and it really doesn’t matter what your gender or identity are,” said Swanson.

She also has autism, something she shared during the interview portion of the pageant when she talked about the importance of inclusivity in the LGBTQ+ community.

“There’s a lot of people who have to deal with the lights and the sounds and crowds but if they’re in the LGBT community they want to have someplace to be themselves. People with all kinds of disabilities. It’s not good enough to be aware, we have to accept,” said Swanson.

The winner of Miss Youngstown All-Star Princess was Lakota Shekhar. She is disabled and has been performing for close to 20 years but this was her first drag queen pageant.

“I am a wheelchair user. I use it when I absolutely have to so I was having a great night last night. I did not need to perform with my wheelchair and that also had me excited that I could be at my fullest and give the crowd my best,” said Shekhar.

She is also the co-producer of a unique festival.

“For the disabilities festival. I did say that last night. It’s the only festival for disabled performers in the world,” said Shekhar.

Both women will be competing for the title of Miss Ohio All-Star Princess Pageant in Cleveland on March 13.