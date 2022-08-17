BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Valley organization has more space to provide more important services.

Wednesday was the grand reopening of the Down Syndrome Center for Success, and there was plenty to celebrate.

Since 2009, the center has provided support to families with a Down syndrome diagnosis. That now totals 300 families in the region.

The Down Syndrome Association of the Valley now has twice as much space to provide support resources and programming, and to be a place to welcome fellow families and individuals.

“It really just allows us to spread out. It allows us to offer more opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome really their entire lifespan,” said Michele Jones with the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley.

The expanded Center for Success will include a life skills area, private tutor rooms, an open play area and a space for parents and caregivers to meet and support each other.