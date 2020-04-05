Local donut shop selling take home donut kits

It comes with a Vanilla and Chocolate donut, icing, and sprinkles for the kids to decorate

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Businesses stepping up and changing their practices to cater to customers.

One Donut shop in Boardman is even bringing donuts right to your front porch. During this Stay At Home order, OH Donut Company have Donut Kits.

It comes with a Vanilla and Chocolate donut, icing, and sprinkles for the kids to decorate.

“We know we have a lot of friends with kids and we know how hard it is to have them at inside all day, they can’t be with their friends, and there has been a lot of activities cancelled. So we were looking for a way to bring donuts and something fun for them to do,” said co-owner Morgen Chretien.

Co-Owner Morgen Chretien says it’s all about lifting the spirits of the kiddos–during these trying times.