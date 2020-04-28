Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 23 active closings. Click for more details.

Local Donnell Ford reopens after fire destroyed showroom last year, COVID-19 concerns

Local News

The auto dealer welcomed back customers to both its sales and service departments

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Donnell Ford facility in Boardman

Credit: WKBN

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday was a big day for Donnell Ford in Boardman as it finally reopened.

The auto dealer welcomed back customers to both its sales and service departments.

It closed in March to put safety protocols in place because of COVID-19 concerns and to train staff.

But before that, a fire destroyed the old showroom last March.

Now, the brand new facility on Market Street is ready for customers who want to test drive any new vehicles.

Donnell Ford said each vehicle is sanitized after every visit and the service department is also keeping clean.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com