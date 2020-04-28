Local Donnell Ford reopens after fire destroyed showroom last year, COVID-19 concerns

The auto dealer welcomed back customers to both its sales and service departments

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday was a big day for Donnell Ford in Boardman as it finally reopened.

The auto dealer welcomed back customers to both its sales and service departments.

It closed in March to put safety protocols in place because of COVID-19 concerns and to train staff.

But before that, a fire destroyed the old showroom last March.

Now, the brand new facility on Market Street is ready for customers who want to test drive any new vehicles.

Donnell Ford said each vehicle is sanitized after every visit and the service department is also keeping clean.