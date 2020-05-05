Local domestic violence shelters among 48 in Ohio to receive funds amid pandemic

The funding will be used to help battered men, women and children during the coronavirus pandemic

(WKBN) – The Ohio Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday that it gave funding to 48 domestic violence shelters across the state, including locations in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

The funding will be used to help battered men, women and children during the coronavirus pandemic.

These include services for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.

“While we have been asked to stay at home, sometimes home isn’t the safest place,” Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Thanks to the General Assembly, this money will be used to keep life-saving services available to those who need to escape dangerous environments.”

The $950,000 in domestic violence grants and Ohio training grants was given evenly to the 48 shelters with an earmarked $95,000 going to the statewide domestic violence coalition.

In Mahoning County, Compass Family and Community Services received the funding.

In Trumbull County, Family and Community Services also received it.

The following shelters were also awarded funding across Ohio:

Crossroads Crisis Center (Allen County)

Appleseed Community Mental Health Center (Ashland)

HomeSafe, Inc. (Ashtabula)

My Sisters Place (Athens)

Auglaize County Crisis Center (Auglaize)

Tri-County Help Center (Belmont)

YWCA of Hamilton (Butler)

Harbor Point (Carroll, Tuscarawas)

Project Woman (Clark)

First Step – Coshocton (Coshocton)

Domestic Violence & Child Advocacy Center (Cuyahoga)

Shelter From Violence (Darke)

Turning Point (Delaware, Marion)

Safe Harbour (Erie)

The Lighthouse (Fairfield)

Choices (Franklin)

Ohio Domestic Violence Network (Franklin)

WomenSafe (Geauga)

Family Violence Prevention Center (Greene)

Haven of Hope (Guernsey)

YWCA of Cincinnati (Hamilton, Preble)

Open Arms (Hancock)

The Center for Child and Family Advocacy (Henry)

Highland County Domestic Violence (Highland)

New Directions (Knox)

Forbes House (Lake)

Lawrence County Domestic Violence (Lawrence)

The Center for New Beginnings (Licking)

TCN Behavioral Health Services (Logan)

Bethany House (Lucas)

Our Home (Mercer)

Family Abuse Shelter (Miami)

YWCA of Dayton (Montgomery)

Transitions, Inc. (Muskingum)

Haven House (Pickaway)

Pike County Partnership Against Domestic Violence (Pike)

Family & Community Services (Portage)

The Domestic Violence Shelter (Richland)

Ross County Coalition Against Domestic Violence (Ross)

Southern Ohio Domestic Violence Task Force (Scioto)

New Choices (Shelby)

Alliance Area Domestic Violence (Stark)

Battered Women’s Shelter (Summit)

YWCA of Van Wert (Van Wert)

ARCS of Warren County (Warren)

Eve, Inc. (Washington)

One Eighty (Wayne)

The Cocoon (Wood)

The Ohio Domestic Violence Network received the training grant to make sure funding recipients abide to federal and state standards when providing services to survivors.