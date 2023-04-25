WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A worker at a local dollar store reported that he was punched in the face by a shoplifter that he confronted in the store.

Police were called to the store in the 1100 block of W. Market St. just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The manager of the store reported that the suspect had run out of the store after he had previously confronted her about putting items into her bag. Several hours later, the woman returned, according to a police report.

The manager told police that he approached the woman and told her that she had to leave. He said she began yelling profanities and knocking items off of the shelves.

The woman took a box of Arm & Hammer detergent and punched the manager in the face, the report stated.

The woman was reportedly wearing a pink hat, a gray Ohio State hooded sweatshirt, black pants and no shoes at the time.