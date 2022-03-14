HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A Hermitage dog is a finalist for the Cadbury Bunny tryouts. He is one of ten winners out of 12,000 entries.

Owner Danielle Pursel said she began creating costumes for Reese and her pets more than 10 years ago. Little did she know that one of those costumes would get her dog into the Cadbury tryouts.

After being chosen from a photograph Pursel sent in, contest organizers asked to her follow up with a video of Reese, too. After that, he was named a top ten finalist. Pursel said she was not only excited for Reese but for the charity that the event supports.

The winning animal will be featured in the Cadbury Easter commercials and Cadbury will donate $5000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty (ASPCA) with an additional $5000 for every 5,000 votes, up to a total of $20,000.

“The give back is important,” Pursel said. “We plan to use any funds we win to go toward the care of Reese,” Pursel said.

Photo booths will be set up throughout the Shenango Valley for people to meet Reese and have a picture taken. Collections will also be taken for gently used bedding and kitty litter for the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter at the booth setups in the following locations:

March 17: 10 – Noon Thursday at Hermitage Agway, 4065 E. State St., Hermitage

March 18: 1-3 PM, Friday at Fette Veterinary Clinic, 2945 Highland Road, Hermitage

March 19: Noon – 4 PM Saturday at Kraynak’s, 2525 E. State St., Hermitage, Pa

March 22: 2-4 PM Tuesday at Yuppy Puppy Spa & Boutique, 3002 E. State St., Hermitage

Voting is done online at bunnytryouts.cadburyusa.com

Cadbury will announce the winner March 23.